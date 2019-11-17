International Development News
Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential poll

Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential poll
Premadasa has won three polling divisions, Jaffna, Nallur and Kayts in the Tamil region of Jaffna district by 85, 86 and 69 percent against Rajapaksa's six, five and 17 percent.  Image Credit: Twitter (@RW_UNP)

Main opposition candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has taken an early lead in Saturday's presidential election. In the results declared by 4.30 am on Sunday, Rajapaksa had won postal votes of nine districts with his main challenger Sajith Premadasa winning postal votes of only three districts.

Postal votes are cast in advance by officials drafted for election duty on polling days. In the result declared so far from the sole polling division in the south of the country, Rajapaksa has won 65 percent against Premadasa's 28 percent.

Premadasa has won three polling divisions, Jaffna, Nallur and Kayts in the Tamil region of Jaffna district by 85, 86 and 69 percent against Rajapaksa's six, five and 17 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

