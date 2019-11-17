International Development News
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa in close fight for president, early vote count shows
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sri Lanka's former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was locked in a close fight with his main rival in a presidential election months after deadly militant attacks in the island, early results showed on Sunday.

Millions of Sri Lankans voted on Saturday to elect a new president to lead the country out of its deepest economic slump in over 15 years, following Easter Sunday suicide bombings that sapped investor confidence and hurt its tourism sector. Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists under his brother and then president Mahinda Rajapaksa 10 years ago, has promised strong leadership to secure the island of 22 million people, the majority of whom are Sinhalese Buddhists.

Early returns showed Rajapaksa picking up votes in the Sinhalese-dominated southern part of the island as well as postal ballots. His main rival Sajith Premadasa, a government minister, was leading in the north where minority Tamils are predominant.

The election commission has said it expects results to be clear by late Sunday and a new president will be sworn in within a day. Tamil political parties are strongly opposed to Rajapaksa who has faced allegations of widespread human rights violations of civilians in the final stages of the war against the separatists in 2009.

Rajapaksa and his brother deny the allegations. Muslims, the other large minority group, say they too have faced hostility since the April attacks on hotels and churches in which more than 250 people were killed. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win ...

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.Anticipating a ver...
