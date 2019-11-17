UK's Raab: not 'remotely likely' Britain leaves EU without trade deal
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday it was not "remotely likely" that Britain would leave the European Union without agreeing on a free trade deal at the end of a post-Brexit transition period.
The governing Conservatives, who are hoping to win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election to push through the Brexit deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Brussels, have said they will not extend the transition period.
Asked by BBC TV if Britain could leave without a deal, Raab said: "No ... I don't think it's remotely likely."
