International Development News
Development News Edition

Opposition report mass violations in Belarus polls as strongman woos West

  • PTI
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:32 IST
Opposition report mass violations in Belarus polls as strongman woos West
Image Credit: kremlin

Belarusians voted in parliamentary polls on Sunday with opposition observers claiming mass violations despite strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's efforts to reach out to the West. Lukashenko -- who has been dubbed "Europe's last dictator" -- has ruled the ex-Soviet nation since 1994 and overseen a series of elections that international observers have deemed unfair.

Voters were on Sunday electing the 110 MPs of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber in what the opposition calls a rubber-stamp parliament. Those critical of Lukashenko faced little choice at the ballot box, with the main opposition leaders and the only two current opposition MPs barred from standing.

An election monitoring campaign organized by opposition parties reported 524 violations by the afternoon, mostly officials inflating voter numbers at polling stations as compared to observers' counts. Rights activists monitoring the vote complained observers were thrown out, banned from taking photographs and had their view blocked.

Alaksej Janukevich, deputy head of the Belarus National Front opposition party, told AFP he believed the authorities had chosen "the familiar scenario of falsifications". According to the authorities, more than 35 percent of the 6.8 million electorates voted ahead of polling day through absentee ballots.

After casting his vote, Lukashenko told journalists "Of course I am concerned how the elections will be viewed in the West," but added: "I'm not accustomed to fretting about this." Confirming he will stand in presidential polls in summer 2020, he said: "If society doesn't like how the president organizes this (vote), they can choose a fresh one next year. I won't cling on with my cold dead hands." Such defiant rhetoric comes despite Lukashenko making renewed attempts to reach out to Western nations, which have been critical of his record on human rights and democracy.

He made a rare visit to western Europe this month, meeting Austrian leaders in Vienna and saying he wanted the European Union to be "an important political and business partner" for his country. He also hosted then White House national security advisor John Bolton for rare talks in Minsk in August, saying a "new chapter" was opening in ties with Washington.

Lukashenko is looking to the West to take further steps after already lifting some sanctions imposed after a 2011 crackdown on protests. However the strongman assured voters Sunday: "Under Lukashenko, no one will drag Belarus to the West." He is also seeking a counterweight in relations with giant neighbour Russia, which is keen to ensure Belarus remains in its sphere of influence.

The countries have formed a nominal "union", with close trade and military cooperation, but Lukashenko has opposed outright unification. "Who the hell needs a union like that?" Lukashenko said Sunday, complaining Russia keeps "sneaking in new conditions."

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the bloc was watching Sunday's election closely. "Our standards when it comes to elections are very high," she told reporters in Brussels.

"We expect nothing else when it comes to Belarus: fair transparent elections in line with international standards." But there was little optimism among foreign observers for a more democratic vote. "The campaign so far is low-key, with a limited number of events organised," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an international election and war monitor, said in a report this month.

People did not expect polls to be "genuinely competitive" and "had little confidence in the process", the report added. The OSCE was sending 400 observers to monitor the polls. It has not recognised any elections in Belarus since 1995 as free and fair.

Opposition parties complained they had had difficulty registering candidates and even observers. "There is no question of expecting free and fair elections," said the opposition's Janukevich, as a dozen of his party's candidates had either been dropped or risked last-minute elimination.

The leader of another opposition party, Nikolai Kozlov of the United Civic Front, slammed the polls as utterly predictable. "We already know, 99 per cent, who will win in each district," he told AFP.

Political analyst Valery Karbalevich said that with ties with the West already improving, authorities saw little reason to loosen their grip. "The problems of democracy and human rights... have faded into the background," he said.

"For the authorities, there is more to lose than to gain from an opposition election campaign." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Belarus threatens to pull out of Russia integration deal over subsidy row

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday threatened to pull out of signing an integration deal with Russia next month if Moscow failed to resolve their dispute over energy subsidies.Russia has propped up its traditional ally with lo...

NUMSA plans secondary strike in S.Africa's aviation industry after SAA talks go nowhere

A union that called a strike at South African Airways said on Sunday it was consulting with workers on a secondary strike across the industry after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.This secondary strike will have the im...

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong protesters fire bows and arrows from campus fortress

Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday, as police charged and charged again, firing tear gas and blue liquid from water cannon after fiery clashes overnight. Several p...

Airstrikes kill 5 in northwest rebel-held Syrian village

Beirut, Nov 17 AP Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes on a rebel-held village in the countrys northwest killed five people. The Syrian Civil Defense and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three women were amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019