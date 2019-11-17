Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN30 LANKA-POLL-LDALL RESULT

Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lankan presidential election: Official results Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will lead the country after ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa conceded the hotly contested presidential poll on Sunday, marking the return of the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty known for its pro-China tilt, amidst security challenges following the Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed 269 people.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Controversial 'war hero' who ended Lanka's 3-decade-long bloody civil conflict Colombo: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the man who ruthlessly ended Sri Lanka's nearly 30-year civil war with the LTTE, is both a controversial and a respected figure in the island nation where he is considered a "war hero" by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority, but mostly distrusted by the minority Tamils.

Ailing Sharif to travel to London on Tuesday for medical treatment Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday by an air ambulance for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks for medical care on his plea and rejected the Imran Khan government's condition of furnishing an indemnity bond. By M Zulqernain

EU offers technical assistance to Pak for FATF action plan implementation Islamabad: The European Union has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, according to a media report.

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects Singapore: Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. By Gurdip Singh

Trump has unscheduled physical ahead of busy 2020 Washington: President Donald Trump continues to be "healthy and energetic without complaints", the White House said on Saturday after he underwent an unscheduled medical test at a military hospital, ahead of a busy 2020 presidential campaign. By Lalit K Jha

