International Development News
Development News Edition

No proposal before Centreon making Hyderabad second capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:29 IST
No proposal before Centreon making Hyderabad second capital

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal with the Centre on making Hyderabad the second capital of the country. There was also no discussion on bringing a Uniform Civil Code, he told reporters here in response to questions.

"There has been no such proposal before the central government nor was there anydiscussion (before it) for making Hyderabad as second capital of the country. "The state (Telangana) government too did not come up with any such proposal. No discussion has taken place in any forum of the Centre over the matter. Also, there is no discussion on bringing a Uniform Civil Code," Kishan Reddy said here.

The Centre was ready to discuss any matter or issue the opposition would raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Home said. On Jammu and Kashmir, he said the situation there was peaceful after the abrogation of Article 370.

The government would work with zero tolerance towards terrorism, he asserted. Discussion on new education policy, health policy and interlinking of rivers in the country is likely to be taken up (in the Parliament), he said.

Reddy reiterated that providing safe drinking water to every household, ensuring better healthcare and education was the top priority of the BJP government at the Centre. Targetting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government on the Kaleswaram irrigation project, he said, "KCR took up the project claiming Telangana is a rich state with a surplus budget. Without completing it, he is now seeking to blame the Centre." He sought to know if it was proper on part of the state government to blame the Centre for it. TheKaleswaramproject, worth Rs 80,000 crore, touted as the world's largest multi-stage multi-purpose scheme, across the Godavari river, which flows through Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims at meeting drinking water requirements of about 80 per cent of districts in Telangana.

PTI VVK ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says N Korea went too far in calling Biden 'rabid dog'

Washington, Nov 17 AFP US President Donald Trump issued a rare -- if tepid -- defense of Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyangs depiction of him as a rabid dog who should be beaten to death went a bit too far. Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Ve...

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown

Ahead of Parliaments winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and s...

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left heartbroken and humiliated by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, w...

UPDATE 3-Iran's Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and sabotage by foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019