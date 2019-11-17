International Development News
CPI(M) leaders attend JNU meeting, allege administration asked them not to

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:16 IST
CPI(M) leaders Mohammed Salim and K K Ragesh on Sunday attended a meeting in JNU in solidarity with students agitating against the hike in hostel fees. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem, who could not attend the meeting citing health issues, alleged that the varsity administration wrote to them advising not to attend it.

"Reports are being read in newspaper that they (administration) want to have conversation but on ground they are not. Government reports are saying the economy is this bad that people are struggling to have basic food, biscuit company is saying people aren't buying Rs 5 biscuits and students are struggling with these issues,” Rajya Sabha member Ragesh said. Salim, former Lok Sabha member, also alleged that the varsity cautioned him against attending the event.

"I was cautioned against the event by the Registrar. When I came today, the security at the gate told me the event has been cancelled. The administration has forgotten that we are still living in a democracy,” Salim said. Kareem, wrote back to the university administration saying, "it is very unfortunate situation that the university administration ask an MP to not attend an event. Through these acts JNU administration is trying to derail the democratic culture of the university and destroy JNU”.

The students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which had provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. Last week, after the protest spilled over, the JNU administration partially rolled back the increase in hostel fees and removed the provisions for curfew timings and dress code from the hostel manual as demanded by students.

Still, the students continued their protest, saying the decisions did not address their grievances completely and termed the roll back an "eyewash".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

