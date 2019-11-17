Development work visible in J'khand, people have full faith in

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday asserted that BJP's developmental work in Jharkhand has ensured full faith of people in the party ahead of the assembly polls, while taking a dig at the opposition alliance for "looting" and "tarnishing" the image of the state. Javadekar, who was here to inaugurate the BJP's media centre, said the saffron party has been successful in establishing a stable and development-oriented government in the state during the last five years.

"The BJP would get the full faith of the people during the upcoming assembly elections purely on the grounds of development," said the Union Environment, Forest, Information and Broadcasting Minister. The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Javadekar alleged that the parties in the opposition alliance -- comprising the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the RJD -- ruined the image of the state "through a spate of scams" and "prolonging" the statehood for several years. "Instead of paving the way for the creation of Jharkhand, the parties were busy creating themselves," the minister said.

The state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, and the BJP credits former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for having played a key role in it. "The people of the state had voted for a clean government and for development and stability," he said, pointing to the formation of nine governments in Jharkhand till 2014, before the BJP came to power.

"Even the opposition could not level any allegations of corruption during the term of Raghubar Das," he asserted. Schemes of the Centre like the Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Krishi Ashirwad Yojana have benefited lakhs of families in the state, Javadekar said.

"A total of 1.17 lakh people got government jobs in the last five years... The poor got more than five lakh dwellings, while 43,000 tribals got land documents," he claimed..

