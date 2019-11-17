International Development News
Development News Edition

Development work visible in J'khand, people have full faith in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:21 IST
Development work visible in J'khand, people have full faith in

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday asserted that BJP's developmental work in Jharkhand has ensured full faith of people in the party ahead of the assembly polls, while taking a dig at the opposition alliance for "looting" and "tarnishing" the image of the state. Javadekar, who was here to inaugurate the BJP's media centre, said the saffron party has been successful in establishing a stable and development-oriented government in the state during the last five years.

"The BJP would get the full faith of the people during the upcoming assembly elections purely on the grounds of development," said the Union Environment, Forest, Information and Broadcasting Minister. The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Javadekar alleged that the parties in the opposition alliance -- comprising the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the RJD -- ruined the image of the state "through a spate of scams" and "prolonging" the statehood for several years. "Instead of paving the way for the creation of Jharkhand, the parties were busy creating themselves," the minister said.

The state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, and the BJP credits former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for having played a key role in it. "The people of the state had voted for a clean government and for development and stability," he said, pointing to the formation of nine governments in Jharkhand till 2014, before the BJP came to power.

"Even the opposition could not level any allegations of corruption during the term of Raghubar Das," he asserted. Schemes of the Centre like the Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Krishi Ashirwad Yojana have benefited lakhs of families in the state, Javadekar said.

"A total of 1.17 lakh people got government jobs in the last five years... The poor got more than five lakh dwellings, while 43,000 tribals got land documents," he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran's Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and sabotage by foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this ...

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...

Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Port...

Thousands march in Greek annual anti-junta demo

Thousands of Greeks took part in demonstrations Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, with police bracing for trouble after a series of raids on anarchists. This year the protest looks set to be dominated by oppositi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019