International Development News
Development News Edition

Marshall Islands heads to polls in election closely watched by Washington

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Delap-Uliga-Djarrit
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:39 IST
Marshall Islands heads to polls in election closely watched by Washington
Image Credit: PxHere

Voters in the Marshall Islands went to the polls on Monday in a general election that will determine who will lead the Pacific island country's negotiations with the United States on the renewal of a regional security pact. The vote comes at a time of growing concern in the United States and among its allies about China's efforts to expand its influence in the Pacific.

About halfway between Hawaii and Australia, the Marshall Islands gained independence in 1986 after four decades under U.S. administration. President Hilda Heine is seeking to retain her seat in the 33-seat Senate, which will then vote to pick the next president.

Speaking before the polls opened, Heine called on voters to "stay the course" and return her government to power. How she fares could have an impact on an agreement, due to expire in 2024, which gives the U.S. military exclusive access to airspace and territorial waters of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

"Heine faces a difficult road back to power, which may slow the progress in renewing the Compact of Free Association," Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands program at the Lowy Institute, a think-tank in Australia. In exchange for granting access to the U.S. military, the three countries get financial assistance under the compact.

Talks at renewing it began in August when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Micronesia. The three Pacific nations have gained greater strategic significance given China's push into the region and recent decisions by two other Pacific countries - the Solomon Islands and Kiribati - to abandon diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognize Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

10 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.The accident took place early in the morning in Dungar...

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film Justice League. Fans of the DC Extended Universe DCEU long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists an...

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the universitys campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliaments Winter Sessio...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand

In a remote Catholic school in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to pray at the beginning of the school day. The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.Or, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019