International Development News
Development News Edition

China lashes out at NY Times report on Xinjiang documents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:18 IST
China lashes out at NY Times report on Xinjiang documents
Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's foreign ministry lashed out at The New York Times on Monday over its release of leaked documents portraying the inner workings of Beijing's campaign to detain more than a million Muslims in reeducation camps. Spokesman Geng Shuang accused the newspaper of ignoring the true reasons behind and success of what China terms a campaign to end poverty, separatism and religious extremism. He said the fact Xinjiang hasn't suffered a terrorist attack in three years — about the length of the time the internments have been carried out in earnest — demonstrates the correctness of the policy.

Geng told reporters at a daily briefing that the article is a "clumsy patchwork" based on "selected interpretation" of the documents. "It is hyping up these so-called internal documents to smear China's efforts in Xinjiang. What is the agenda?" he said.

Geng said China would continue "to do a good job" in implementing policies in Xinjiang aimed at expanding development and prosperity. "Xinjiang's continuing prosperity, stability, ethnic unity, and social harmony are the strongest refutation to the allegations by certain media and individuals," he said.

Geng did not question the validity of the documents, which detail among other things the pivotal role played by President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in demanding a harsh crackdown in Xinjiang. Xi is quoted as warning that economic development alone will not extinguish demands for independence among Xinjiang's Uighurs and other Muslim groups, who are linguistically, culturally and religiously distinct from China's majority Han people and makeup about half of the vast, resource-rich region's population of 25 million.

Xi is also quoted as endorsing a more forceful indoctrination campaign among Muslims, seen as leading to the establishment of the sprawling network of camps. "There must be effective educational remolding and transformation of criminals," he told officials in heavily Uighur south Xinjiang during a 2014 trip.

"And even after these people are released, their education and transformation must continue." China first denied the existence of the camps, then described them as de-radicalization centers aimed at providing job training to raise living standards and make Muslims less susceptible to religious extremism and separatism. Those released from the camps describe them as virtual prisons where conditions are difficult and punishments harsh. They say they are forced to renounce Islam and Uighur culture as backward and swear loyalty to Xi and the Communist Party in what some call a campaign of cultural genocide.

The camp network is the lynchpin of a systematic attack on Muslim culture that has seen families torn apart and forced to host party workers in their homes to spy on them, mosques demolished and young Muslims forced to return from studying abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...

Treat as representation PIL for coordination between primary health centre and mohalla clinics: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre and the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking coordination of primary health centres PHC and mohalla clinics in the national capital. The petition contended that coordinati...

Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO

Replacing all Pratt Whitney engines on IndiGos fleet of almost 100 Airbus planes by Jan. 31, as ordered by Indias aviation watchdog, will be challenging but the airline aims to complete the work, its chief executive officer said on Monday....

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019