Proximity with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may be one ofthe reason for BJP denying me assembly ticket: Saryu Roy.
Proximity with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may be one ofthe reason for BJP denying me assembly ticket: Saryu Roy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- BJP
- Saryu Roy
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for 500-bed hospital in Ujiarpur
Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple
SC's Ayodhya verdict should be welcomed by everyone, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar BJP chief urges Nitish Kumar to take action against corrupt officials
HC dismisses plea to summon Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as witness in copyright suit