Sharad Yadav backs protesting JNU students

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Monday accused the JNU administration of acting at the behest of the Union government to "play" with the career of poor students. In a statement, he also condemned Delhi police action against the students protesting against the fee hike, saying it was "completely unjustified" and may further flare up the situation.

Even the revised charges approved by the administration are far more than the existing ones, Yadav said, endorsing the agitation by students. "The JNU administration on the directions of the government is playing with the career of the poor students. Police action on the students is completely unjustified which may further flare up the issue and therefore the administration should be refrained from stopping the students from peaceful demonstration," he said.

He asked the administration to roll back the increase in the fees and restore the existing charges. This government, he alleged, is deliberately raising the cost of education and creating an atmosphere through the media that institutions like JNU are being given freebies.

