International Development News
Development News Edition

Sharad Yadav backs protesting JNU students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:31 IST
Sharad Yadav backs protesting JNU students

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Monday accused the JNU administration of acting at the behest of the Union government to "play" with the career of poor students. In a statement, he also condemned Delhi police action against the students protesting against the fee hike, saying it was "completely unjustified" and may further flare up the situation.

Even the revised charges approved by the administration are far more than the existing ones, Yadav said, endorsing the agitation by students. "The JNU administration on the directions of the government is playing with the career of the poor students. Police action on the students is completely unjustified which may further flare up the issue and therefore the administration should be refrained from stopping the students from peaceful demonstration," he said.

He asked the administration to roll back the increase in the fees and restore the existing charges. This government, he alleged, is deliberately raising the cost of education and creating an atmosphere through the media that institutions like JNU are being given freebies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Aisam pulls out of India tie in protest against shifting of tie to neutral venue

Pakistans top doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Monday refused to compete in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India, protesting against ITFs decision to shift the tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue. Aisam, one of the best tennis p...

Paris mayor warned Olympics chief of 'risks' from Airbnb deal

The mayor of Paris warned the head of the International Olympic Committee about the risks of its partnership deal with the home rental platform Airbnb, in a letter sent last week and seen by AFP on Monday. Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist who is u...

Will strongly consider testifying in impeachment probe: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will strongly consider the idea of him testifying before the Congress in his impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine, though he described the whole process as a witch hunt. His com...

Niger's main opposition leader returns to jail with eye on presidential bid -lawyer

Nigers main opposition leader Hama Amadou is back behind bars after returning home from three years exile in France with the intention of completing his sentence before running for president, his lawyer said. Amadous return could reignite t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019