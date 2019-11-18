House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe -CNN

The U.S. House of Representatives is probing whether President Donald Trump lied in his written testimony submitted to then-U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the now-completed federal investigation into Russian meddling, CNN said on Monday.

The House's general counsel told a federal court in Washington on Monday that lawmakers were examining whether Trump's written answers to federal investigators were untruthful, CNN reported.

