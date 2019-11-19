Israel welcomes U.S. settlement move, Palestinians outraged
Israel praised a U.S. decision on Monday to soften its position on Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move that upset the Palestinians who said it contradicts international law.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.S. decision "rights a historical wrong," and called on other countries to take a similar stance.
A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the U.S. decision "contradicts totally with international law."
