REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it in a humane way.

ISRAEL-USA/ U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel’s right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were “inconsistent with international law,” a stance that may make Israeli-Palestinian peace even more elusive. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trump’s declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election interference probe. USA-TRUMP-HEALTH/

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam: physician WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s health examination on Saturday was “routine” and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-JAPAN/

Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools.

WEWORK-NEWYORK-INVESTIGATION-EXCLUSIV/ Exclusive: New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York State Attorney General (NYAG) is investigating WeWork, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to a mounting series of problems that have turned the workspace provider from a Wall Street darling to a pariah in a matter of weeks. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-CROWN/ 'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian

LONDON (Reuters) - Television series “The Crown” might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NEWZEALAND-BREAKERS/ Breaking bad: NZ team under fire for off-court incidents

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A pro New Zealand basketball team are under heavy scrutiny due to off-court incidents that saw their top import sacked over an assault charge and a second player issue an apology following a report of disorderly behavior on a flight home. TENNIS-DAVISCUP-MURRAY/

No guarantees for Murray at Davis Cup - Smith Andy Murray is a welcome addition to Britain’s Davis Cup team but there is no guarantee the former world number one will play in the singles, team captain Leon Smith has said.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-USA/DEFENCE (PIX) (TV) U.S. defence secretary Esper meets Philippine counterpart in Manila

U.S. Defece Secretary Mark Esper meets Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana in Manila, as part of a visit to U.S. allies in the region, where Philippine officials say joint military exercises, peace in the South China Sea and tackling militancy are expected to be on the agenda. 19 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/INDIGENOUS (PIX) Bolivia's new conservative government faces indigenous backlash

In the Bolivian city of El Alto on Sunday, perched on a barren steppe above the capital La Paz, hundreds of members of the Aymara indigenous group loyal to ousted president Evo Morales pledged to blockade the region's most important gas plant, even if it costs them their lives. 19 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE RUSSIA-USA/WHELAN (PIX) (TV)

Paul Whelan appeals extension of arrest in Russian court A court in Moscow hears an appeal by former U.S. marine Paul Whelan's who is charged with espionage against Russia and is currently under arrest till December 29.

19 Nov 02:10 ET / 07:10 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UN-WILDLIFE/ (TV) "Huge concerns" about porpoise on brink of extinction: UN

The head of a treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) has "huge concerns" about the extinction of a marine porpoise after it appears Mexico failed to implement urgent measures to protect it. This would be the first case of the extinction of a species already subject to the most stringent trade measures under CITES and highlights the difficulties of stemming organised crime's role in the trade. 19 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE FACTBOX - Things to watch for in the Democratic presidential debate

What you need to know and watch for in the Democratic 2020 presidential debate in Georgia. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE FACTBOX-Where 2020 Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare for All

All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Wednesday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ S.Korea President Moon holds televised townhall meeting

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a televised prime time townhall meeting with 300 people selected from the public. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHELTER (PIX) INSIGHT: Open homes, free rides: The people offering shelter and transport to Hong Kong's protesters

Away from the front lines, everyday Hong Kongers are doing their bit to support the pro-democracy movement: opening their tiny apartments to protesters cast from broken homes or offering free rides when violence shuts the city's transport system. 19 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

UKRAINE-GERMANY/ZELENSKIY (PIX) (TV) German foreign minister visits Ukraine, meets Zelenskiy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits Kiev, meets President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 19 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GLOBAL-MARKETS/SHORTBANS (PIX)

Return of short-selling bans: market protection or 'war against truth'? Worried about the impact of a global slowdown and social unrest, more governments are turning to a largely discredited strategy of restricting investors from betting that asset prices will fall. The use of such policies, including bans on short-selling, peaked during the financial crisis but had fallen out of favor in recent years. Hedge funds and other short-sellers fear they are now making a comeback, pointing to recent actions by Turkey as well as Germany, France and South Korea. Carson Block, a prominent U.S.-based short seller, said the new restrictions were part of a “global war against truth.”

19 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks to SIFMA conference Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives remarks and participates in moderated Q&A before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Annual Meeting, "The Capital Markets Conference," in Washington.

19 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/

OxyContin-maker Purdue seeks to pay legal fees of litigation allies OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP will ask a judge for authority to pay the bankruptcy-related legal costs for states and local governments that have accepted its proposed $10 billion settlement to resolve thousands of opioid-related lawsuits. Opposing the request are state and local governments that oppose the settlement, as well as other individuals and classes of people who have sued the company over its opioid painkiller. The judge could rule on Tuesday.

19 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

19 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV) Pope departs Rome for his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan

Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino airport for his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan 19 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

