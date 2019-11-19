International Development News
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa's poser to Siddaramaiah on attack on Cong MLA Sait

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:09 IST
Yediyurappa's poser to Siddaramaiah on attack on Cong MLA Sait

Amid reports that the person who attacked MLA Tanveer Sait was associated with the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his then government's decision to withdraw cases against the Islamist outfit. Accusing the former Chief Minister of having given "protection" to PFI, he asked Siddaramaiah, if he was in a way indirectly supporting the attack.

"Siddaramaiah when he was Chief Minister had withdrawn all cases against PFI. There were riots in Shivamogga, Mysuru, there was also a murder. Now an attack has happened on Tanveer Sait," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I want to ask Siddarmamaiah, by giving protection to PFI that is involved in murder and 'goonda giri' (hooliganism), by withdrawing all cases against them- are you in a way indirectly supporting the fatal attack on Tanveer Sait?" "I urge that Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition, should give clarification in this regard," he added. Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife in Mysuru late on Sunday night, when he was attaending a wedding.

The attacker of Narasimharaja constituency MLA, has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25, and he is said to be associated with the SDPI. Alleging that Siddaramaiah who is "alone within his own party" was making statements arbitrarily againt BJP candidates in the bypolls, Yediyurappa said, "You (Siddaramaiah) speak arbitrarily as though BJP candidates have committed a crime.

Once the results are out we will get to know people's decision- what is right and what is wrong, until then I won't speak on the matter." "But on PFI, Siddaramaiah should clarify about giving protection to them, and should make people of the state know about the facts," he said. Yediyurappa's reaction came a day after Siddaramaiah in a tweet had alleged that the attack on Sait was an "evidence" for the collapse of peace and order in the state.

He had also urged the administration to arrest the culprits and provide protection to personalities, who are in public life. Sait is currently undergoing a treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, reacting to Yediyiyurappa's comments, Siddaramaiah termed them as "irresponsible". Speaking to reporters at Chikkamagaluru, he said, "CM has to speak responsibly. If he doesn't speak responsibly then it will be irresponsible..

I don't know what was the reason, but whoever has committed mistake have to be punished." In 2015, the then cabinet headed by Siddaramaih, in a controversial decision, had withdrawn cases filed against several people relating to the communal violence in districts of Mysuru in 2009 and Shivamogga and Hassan in 2010. They included cases filed during the tenure of the earlier BJP government, including those involving members of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and PFI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

China says Zimbabwe is understating financial support

China accused Zimbabwe on Tuesday of understating its financial help to the southern African nation, after budget figures released last week showed that major ally Beijing ranked poorly on the list of Harares foreign donors. Zimbabwe faces ...

IRCTC, Karnataka sign agreement to revive Golden Chariot luxury train

The IRCTC on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation KSTDC to refurbish the states Golden Chariot luxury train and restart its operations from March next year. The 18-coach-long Golden Chariot tr...

Only 10 agencies authorised to tap phones: Govt tells LS

The CBI, the ED and the Intelligence Bureau are among 10 central agencies upon which the power of telephone interception is vested and they have to take the Union Home Secretarys approval before putting anyone on surveillance, the Lok Sabha...

FCI's total borrowing at Rs 2.19 lakh cr on Oct 31: Govt

The Food Corporation of India FCI, Governments nodal agency to procure and distribute foodgrains, had a total borrowing of Rs 2.19 lakh crore at October-end, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Out of the total borrowing, Rs 1.91 lakh crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019