Yediyurappa's poser to Siddaramaiah on attack on Cong MLA Sait

Amid reports that the person who attacked MLA Tanveer Sait was associated with the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his then government's decision to withdraw cases against the Islamist outfit. Accusing the former Chief Minister of having given "protection" to PFI, he asked Siddaramaiah, if he was in a way indirectly supporting the attack.

"Siddaramaiah when he was Chief Minister had withdrawn all cases against PFI. There were riots in Shivamogga, Mysuru, there was also a murder. Now an attack has happened on Tanveer Sait," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I want to ask Siddarmamaiah, by giving protection to PFI that is involved in murder and 'goonda giri' (hooliganism), by withdrawing all cases against them- are you in a way indirectly supporting the fatal attack on Tanveer Sait?" "I urge that Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition, should give clarification in this regard," he added. Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife in Mysuru late on Sunday night, when he was attaending a wedding.

The attacker of Narasimharaja constituency MLA, has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25, and he is said to be associated with the SDPI. Alleging that Siddaramaiah who is "alone within his own party" was making statements arbitrarily againt BJP candidates in the bypolls, Yediyurappa said, "You (Siddaramaiah) speak arbitrarily as though BJP candidates have committed a crime.

Once the results are out we will get to know people's decision- what is right and what is wrong, until then I won't speak on the matter." "But on PFI, Siddaramaiah should clarify about giving protection to them, and should make people of the state know about the facts," he said. Yediyurappa's reaction came a day after Siddaramaiah in a tweet had alleged that the attack on Sait was an "evidence" for the collapse of peace and order in the state.

He had also urged the administration to arrest the culprits and provide protection to personalities, who are in public life. Sait is currently undergoing a treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, reacting to Yediyiyurappa's comments, Siddaramaiah termed them as "irresponsible". Speaking to reporters at Chikkamagaluru, he said, "CM has to speak responsibly. If he doesn't speak responsibly then it will be irresponsible..

I don't know what was the reason, but whoever has committed mistake have to be punished." In 2015, the then cabinet headed by Siddaramaih, in a controversial decision, had withdrawn cases filed against several people relating to the communal violence in districts of Mysuru in 2009 and Shivamogga and Hassan in 2010. They included cases filed during the tenure of the earlier BJP government, including those involving members of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and PFI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)