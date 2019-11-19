Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe

The U.S. House of Representatives is looking into whether President Donald Trump lied in his written testimony for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a House lawyer said on Monday. House general counsel Doug Letter told a federal appeals court in Washington on Monday that lawmakers were examining whether Trump's written answers to federal investigators were untruthful, according to an audio recording of an oral argument issued by the court. Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves three dead in Oklahoma

Three people died in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said, the third fatal shooting at the retailer in five months and the latest in a string of gun violence across the United States. Video of the scene showed heavy police presence around a car riddled with bullet holes in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Oklahoma. A white sheet, covering what appeared to be a body, was laid next to it, with blood stains visible on the ground. Indiana teachers to pack statehouse to demand higher pay; many classes canceled

Thousands of teachers in Indiana are planning to pack the state Capitol on Tuesday to voice their frustration over low salaries and evaluation policies, forcing half the state's school districts to cancel classes for the day. The Indiana State Teachers Association said it expected its day of action in Indianapolis to draw some 15,000 teachers, who will be using personal days to walk off the job, as state law prohibits them from striking. U.S. safety board to meet on Southwest engine failure that caused fatal accident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will meet on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the April 2018 engine failure of Southwest Airlines Co flight 1380 that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window. Jennifer Riordan of New Mexico, a 43-year-old Wells Fargo vice president and mother of two, was killed after the engine exploded and shattered a plane window. She was the first person killed in a U.S. passenger airline accident since 2009. U.S. to change migration rules in a bid to send asylum seekers elsewhere

The Trump administration is set to harden the rules this week on those allowed to seek asylum in the United States, as it attempts to stem a wave of migration on its southern border with Mexico. In a fast-track regulation set to publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the administration has created a framework that will allow asylum seekers to be sent to other nations that have negotiated bilateral agreements to accept them. Latest Epstein accuser calls on Prince Andrew to talk to U.S. authorities

A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her as a child on Monday said Britain’s Prince Andrew should tell U.S. authorities what he knows about the financier. "Prince Andrew, and any others who were close to Epstein, should come forward and give a statement under oath on what information they have," the woman, calling herself Jane Doe 15, said at a news conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred. Democrats to quiz former diplomat Volker over role in Trump-Ukraine dealings

Former U.S. diplomat Kurt Volker won praise from Republicans after he testified behind closed doors last month in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, but will face a cooler reception from Democrats during Tuesday's public hearing. Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, told lawmakers in October he did not know of any effort by Trump to press Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender opposing Trump’s bid for re-election next year. Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam: physician

U.S. President Donald Trump's health examination on Saturday was "routine" and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday. Trump's unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, led to a variety of rumors about the health of the 73-year-old president, who generally eschews exercise and has waved away advice to lose some weight. Where Democratic presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All' ahead of next debate

Perhaps no issue has divided the field of Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls more than the debate over "Medicare for All." Progressive candidates favor the sweeping proposal, which would replace private health insurance with a single government-run plan. More moderate candidates have embraced less drastic measures they say would achieve universal healthcare coverage while allowing individuals to choose their plan. Ex-U.S. security officials urge 'aggressive steps' to protect 2020 election

The United States should boost spending and take other "aggressive steps" to protect next year's presidential election from foreign meddling, a group of former national security officials said on Monday. Citing what they said were signs U.S. rivals want to undermine the November 2020 poll, National Security Action - a group led by former advisers to President Barack Obama - said states and agencies should invest in paper ballot backups for digital voting machines, ensure audits of election results, improve cybersecurity and boost training for poll workers.

