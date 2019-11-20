REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.

BRITAIN-ASSANGE-SWEDEN/ Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor dropped a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, ending the near decade-old case that had sent the anti-secrecy campaigner into hiding in London's Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ White House expert tells hearing that Trump made improper 'demand' of Ukraine

A White House official testified in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the president's request that Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival was an improper "demand," as he fended off Republican efforts to cast doubt on his competence and loyalty to the United States PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/GUARDS

Two jail guards for Jeffrey Epstein charged with coverup in his suicide Two jail officers falsified records to cover up their failure to check in on financier Jeffrey Epstein in the hours before he killed himself, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA-TRUMP

Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs -Trump The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, threatening an escalation of the spat that has damaged economic growth worldwide.

USA-ANTITRUST/AMAZON.COM Amazon uses aggregated seller data to help business, it tells lawmakers

Amazon.com Inc uses "aggregated data" from sellers in its third-party marketplace to improve its overall business, the online retailer said in response to a congressional antitrust probe that could raise concerns with such sellers. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTIONS/MTV MTV launches 2020 "+1thevote" campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a “Rock the Vote” campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. TELEVISION-THE CROWN/

'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian Television series “The Crown” might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message.

SPORTS GOLF-OMEARA-WOODS/

Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark O'Meara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ Silence reigns for Les Bleus as they beat Japan

The last time France played a Davis Cup tie around 60,000 fans flocked to Lille's Stade Pierre Mauroy soccer stadium over three days to watch them lose the 2018 final to Croatia UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CAMPUS (PIX) (TV)

‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege Behind the scenes at the Hong Kong university campus where protesters, armed with slingshots and flaming arrows, were besieged by Hong Kong riot police in some of the worst violence the city has seen in months of turmoil.

19 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia's ethnic Sidama to vote in autonomy referendum Ethiopia's Sidama people vote on self-determination in a referendum on Wednesday closely watched by other restive ethnic groups also seeking more autonomy since reforms by Prime Minister Aby Ahmed shook up the national power balance.

20 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT SRI LANKA-POLITICS/CHINA (PIX)

A hospital and clean water: China on the charm offensive in Sri Lanka Blamed for driving tiny Sri Lanka deep into debt with its expansive projects, China is trying a softer touch to blunt the criticism in the strategic Indian Ocean island nation. A Chinese-built hospital specializing in kidney diseases and said to be one of the largest in south Asia will open this month. Two water projects in a parched part of the island have been delivered while a third, the biggest of them, is nearing completion.

20 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-HIGHLIGHTS

FACTBOX - Highlight moments from the Democratic debate Highlight moments from the Democratic debate in Atlanta

20 Nov PHILIPPINES-ECIGARETTES/

Philippine leader says to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and addiction.

20 Nov USA-VIETNAM/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks in Hanoi U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper delivers a speech at the Diplomatic Academy in Hanoi, Vietnam. He is expected to speak about the South China Sea dispute that has long pinned Vietnam against China.

20 Nov SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (TV)

S. Korea President Moon holds televised townhall meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a televised prime time townhall meeting with 300 people selected from the public.

20 Nov USA-TRUMP/APPLE (TV)

Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook set to tour computer plant in Texas -sources U.S. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are set to visit facilities in Texas where Apple's high-end computers are assembled, sources briefed on matter confirm.

20 Nov IRAQ-PROTESTS/TUKTUK NEWSPAPER (PIX) (TV)

Tuktuk, newspaper of Iraq's uprising, aspires to be a vehicle for change The latest issue of Tuktuk newspaper, produced, printed and distributed by Iraqi activists to protesters camped out in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, challenges authorities: "If you kill us all, who will you rule over?" The paper, produced to circumvent internet cuts and publish stories about mass anti-government protests, hopes to help Iraq's "revolution" succeed.

20 Nov USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

Democratic presidential debate analysis Spot analysis from the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia.

20 Nov NICARAGUA-POLITICS/

Evo Morales' ouster stirs tensions in left-leaning Nicaragua The toppling of Bolivian leader Evo Morales has flared political tensions in crisis-hit Nicaragua, with the government of Morales' leftist ally Daniel Ortega arresting activists and raising pressure on opponents keen to emulate events in Bolivia.

20 Nov THAILAND-POLITICS/ (TV)

Thai court hands down verdict against opposition party leader over breaking election law Thanathorn Jungroongruangki, leader of Thailand's Future Forward Party, reacts to verdict by the Constitutional Court against him on charges of breaking election law by holding shares in a media company after registering his candidacy to run in the disputed March 24 election.

20 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHELTER (PIX)

INSIGHT: Open homes, free rides: The people offering shelter and transport to Hong Kong's protesters Away from the front lines, everyday Hong Kongers are doing their bit to support the pro-democracy movement: opening their tiny apartments to protesters cast from broken homes or offering free rides when violence shuts the city's transport system.

20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-BIEGUN/

Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of state Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing from 10:15 a.m. on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of State. Biegun, the current special representative for North Korea, testifies.

20 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

JAPAN-DEFENCE/EXHIBITION DSEI Japan military equipment exhibition, conference

DSEI will hold its first ever defense equipment exhibition and conference in Japan. It will be the first military show in Japan to feature land, sea and air force equipment and comes as Japanese companies look for partnerships that will allow it to tap overseas defense markets 20 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS FRANCE-ELECTRICITY/OUTLOOK

French power grid operator RTE presents medium-term supply outlook French electricity network systems operator RTE presents the winter 2019/2020 and medium-term outlook on security of electricity supply. Report will be on the backdrop of a delay in the start-up of EDF's Flamanville 3 reactor, while France plans to shut down the two Fessenheim nuclear reactors next year and all remaining coal-fired plants by 2022.

20 Nov EUROZONE-BUDGETS/COMMISSION (TV)

EU Commission to issue opinions on 2020 draft budgets of euro zone states The European Commission is expected to publish reports on the draft budgets of euro zone states for next year.

20 Nov TURKEY-AIRLINES/ (PIX)

Turkey's rival airlines chart different paths through recession Turkey's recession hit its air carriers but while flagship Turkish Airlines is also footing the bill of an expensive new airport its main rival, Pegasus, has leaned on international flights to see it through difficult times.

20 Nov RUSSIA-ECONOMY/

Russia hosts Russia Calling annual economic forum VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, hosts its annual Russia Calling economic forum, attended by the country's top businessmen and President Vladimir Putin.

20 Nov AUTOSHOW-LA/ (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles Auto Show Automaker Press Announcements and Vehicle Debuts

20 Nov ENGIE-CEO/

CEO of French energy group Engie in a parliament hearing Isabelle Kocher will be speaking during a hearing in parliament's economic affairs commission

20 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SAUDI-KING/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi king makes annual address to Shura Council advisory body Saudi Arabia's king Salman Bin Abdulaziz makes an annual address to the Shura Council advisory body about domestic and international policies.

20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at annual economic forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the annual Russia Calling economic forum hosted by Russia's second-biggest bank VTB and attended by the country's top businessmen.

20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard is interviewed on CNBC Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is interviewed on CNBC.

20 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/ Philippine vice president response to Duterte calling her 'scatterbrain', chiding her for grandstanding

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo will be asked for her response tp President Rodrigo Duterte blasting her for being a “scatterbrain” who should be given information only on a need to know basis, even though he had appointed her as co-head of his anti-drugs task force. The remarks by the popular Duterte's indicate strains and after only a few weeks in the role, and may come as little surprise to Robredo, who leads the opposition. 20 Nov

PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/ Philippines' Duterte blasts 'scatterbrain' VP, says she cannot be trusted

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hit out at his vice president on Tuesday, calling her a “scatterbrain” who was discussing his war on drugs with outsiders and could put the country in danger if given sensitive information. 20 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MEXICO-VOGUE/ (TV)

Third gender indigenous 'muxe" graces cover of Mexican Vogue magazine Pedro Enrique Godinez Gutierrez, "La Kika" is the first "muxe" to feature on the cover of vogue. Muxes are a third gender population traditional to Zapotec indigenous culture in southern Mexico.

20 Nov BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

20 Nov AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The live show and ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 26, 2020

20 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/ARRIVAL (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis arrives in Thailand for an official visit

Pope Francis arrives in Thailand for an official visit to the Southeast Asian country. 20 Nov 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH PHILIPPINES-POOP BRICKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Filipino students turn dog poo into bricks A group of Philippine high school students have found a way to turn dog poop into additives for cement bricks. After collection, students air dry the manure for weeks, pulverize it and add them to a cement mix for bricks.

20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

