FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Quotations from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland state that his efforts to press Ukraine for investigations sought by Trump were well known to leadership at the White House and State Department. Click here for highlights from his prepared remarks:

Following are other quotations from the proceedings: ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:

"The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide and included among others Secretary (Mike) Pompeo, as well as the vice president. We can see why Secretary Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across-the-board effort to obstruct this investigation and this impeachment inquiry. And I will just say this: they do so at their own peril. I remind the president that Article 3 of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress." HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES:

"Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared." "In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats."

"They know exactly what kind of damage they're inflicting on this nation. But they've passed the point of no return. After three years of preparation work, much of it spearheaded by the Democrats on this committee, using all the tools of Congress to accuse, investigate, indict, and smear the president, they stoked a frenzy among their most fanatical supporters that they can no longer control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

