Giuliani says he was not involved with U.S. military aid to Ukraine

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer said on Wednesday he had no involvement with the issue of military aid to Ukraine, a key point in the impeachment inquiry into Trump, according to an interview.

Asked on Blaze TV if he ever discussed the U.S. aid, withheld by the Trump administration over the summer, with American diplomats, Giuliani said: "The reality is the whole issue of military aid didn't come up until I finished the assignment they gave me. I never discussed military aid with them."

