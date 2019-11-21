International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Defense Dept official says she never discussed Ukraine aid with Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 05:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 04:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Defense Dept official says she never discussed Ukraine aid with Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A senior U.S. Department of Defense official testified on Wednesday that she had never discussed a hold on security assistance for Ukraine with President Donald Trump and never heard from him directly on the matter.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testified at a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into Trump. The inquiry has focused on circumstances surrounding the Trump administration's decision last summer to withhold nearly $400 million in security assistance for the government in Kiev. Cooper also said Ukrainian officials had known in July about the holdup in the security aid, which was new information she had not had when she was interviewed behind closed doors.

Cooper said that her staff had received an email on July 25 from the State Department saying that Ukraine's embassy and the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee were asking about security assistance. "On July 25 a member of my staff got a question from a Ukrainian Embassy contact asking what was going on with U.S. security assistance," Cooper told the House Intelligence Committee at the impeachment hearing.

July 25 was the day of a telephone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president in which Trump raised the issues of an investigation of Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the aid. Some Republican lawmakers have sought to minimize the impact of a White House decision to withhold the military aid by saying Ukraine was only aware of the hold for two weeks before the hold was lifted on Sept. 11.

In the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, investigators are looking into whether Trump withheld the aid in order to pressure Ukraine to launch the investigations. Trump - backed up by most congressional Republicans - denies wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump administration prepares to send asylum seekers to Guatemala

The Trump administration has begun an effort to send some asylum seekers encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border to Guatemala, a move that promises to transform the U.S. asylum system, according to three officials briefed on the initiative an...

Ukraine worried about US aid holdup on day of Trump call: Official

Ukraine voiced concern over a US aid holdup in July, earlier than known until now, meaning Kiev was aware of the freeze at the time of a controversial telephone call with President Donald Trump, a Pentagon official said Wednesday. Laura Coo...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England make solid start to first test against NZ

Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley gave England a solid start to the first test against New Zealand as the tourists went to lunch on the first day at 61-1 at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Burns and Sibley produced a 52-run opening s...

UPDATE 1-Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis pleads not guilty

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in San Francisco, where he remains in custody. Ahmad Abouammo earlier this month was indicted on spying charges along with Ali Alzabarah, anoth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019