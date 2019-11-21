BJP MP Pragya Thakur nominated to parliamentary consultative committee on defence
Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur has been nominated to the crucial parliamentary consultative committee on defence.
Thakur will be part of the 21-member committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
