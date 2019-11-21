President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.

"I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to the election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing," Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.

