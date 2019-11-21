International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro launches his own party in political gambit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:31 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro launches his own party in political gambit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro launched a new political party on Thursday, the Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft and advancing Christian values, in a move that threatened to further fragment his base.

Hundreds of excited supporters gathered at a Brasilia hotel to listen to Bolsonaro after he led the party's first meeting, drawing up its statutes and appointing its executive committee — powers he lacked in the right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL). The move to ditch the PSL is a risky one for the former army captain, who rode a wave of conservative sentiment in Brazil to win last year's election. It may take months to formalize the new party and deadlines loom for next year's elections.

Yet Bolsonaro's relationship with PSL leadership reached a breaking point in recent months as they fought for control over its sizeable campaign funds. The party emerged from obscurity last year to become the second-largest in Brazil's Congress after Bolsonaro made it the vehicle for his presidential run. The APB announced on Thursday that Bolsonaro would be the party's president and his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, will be its first vice president. The party will need to collect some 500,000 signatures by the end of April to be able to register for the municipal elections in October 2020.

"It's a bit kamikaze what they're trying to do," said Daniel Falcao, a professor of electoral law at the University of Sao Paulo. "I don't think it's impossible, but it will take a lot of work to get the signatures in time and get them analyzed." Bolsonaro aims to mobilize his enthusiastic social media following for the petition, but under Brazil's current electoral laws, the signatures have to be collected physically on paper.

If the TSE electoral court does not allow digital signatures, Bolsonaro told reporters on Thursday, the APB will not run in next year's campaign because there will not be enough time to gather signatures, verify them and register the party. Organizers of his new party expect grassroots support from many in Brazil's fast-growing Evangelical Christian population, which turned out to vote for Bolsonaro en masse last October, drawn by his vow to stop moves to legalize abortion, gay marriage and the use of marijuana.

Bolsonaro has said he hopes a majority of the PSL's 53 lawmakers and three senators will follow him to the APB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last mon...

UPDATE 4-Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over protests

Iran on Thursday began restoring internet access in the capital Tehran and a number of provinces, local news agencies and residents said, after a days-long nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle unrest over fuel price hikes.The Revolution...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters 'unacceptable'

The United States is deeply concerned about protesters on a hunger strike in a church in Nicaragua who have been unable to access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by Pr...

Nothing objectionable if MP resigns and switches to other party: Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said there is nothing objectionable in a MP resigning and switching over to other party as it is permitted in a democracy, days after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh talked about enforced migrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019