International Development News
Development News Edition

Transgender Rights Bill should be sent to select panel: Opposition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:39 IST
Transgender Rights Bill should be sent to select panel: Opposition

The Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the government's bill aimed at protecting the rights of transgender persons is not "comprehensive" enough and should be sent to a select panel for further scrutiny. Instead of a new bill, the government should have brought the private member's bill on the transgenders' rights -- moved by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and already passed in Lok Sabha Last year, the opposition said.

Participating in a debate on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, opposition parties DMK, NCP, CPI and Aam Admi Party (AAP) alleged that the government has brought its own version tweaking major provisions suggested in the private member bill. Sanjay Singh (AAP) said, "2 per cent reservation for transgenders and setting up of a commission were there in the private member bill but they have not been incorporated in the existing one."

He observed that some of the provisions in the existing bill are not in favour of the transgender community. "Therefore the bill should be referred to a select committee for further scrutiny." Vandana Chavan (NCP) said unfortunately the government has not brought the bill in the same format as the private member's bill of the DMK leader.

"There are absurd provisions like definition of transgender and district screening committee. ...There should have been state councils and board. I suggest the bill be referred to a select committee," she added. Opposing the bill, P Wilson (DMK) insisted that it should be referred to a select panel as it has lot of lucunae. The provisions are not sufficient for transgenders welfare. There are no penal provisions against those who harass transgenders.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) said, "Will discrimination against transgender stop after the passage of this bill? Please refer this to a select panel, if not consider certain suggestions." Begging is illegal under the proposed bill, he said while expressing concern over their livelihood options and right on property, adoption and marriage.

Congress member Husain Dalwai said penalty proposed in the bill is less and that need to be changed. Even pension should be given. Supporting the bill, Amar Patnaik (BJD) suggested that a maximum penalty proposed in the bill is only two years, while it is 7 years for sexual harassment on women. The penalities should be more.

He also suggested that there should be reservation for admission in schools instead of jobs. But BJP leader Suresh Prabhu said the bill is "comprehensive" as all kinds of discriminations are prohibited.

He, however, suggested the government to include "verbal abuse" because at time this is more damaging and discriminatory than the physical abuse. He also said that the representation of transgenders should be increased from five in the national council for transgender proposed to be set up as per the bill.

Ashok Siddharth (BJP) and Rakesh Singh (Nom) also supported the bill. The debate on the bill will continue on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last mon...

UPDATE 4-Iran begins reconnecting internet after shutdown over protests

Iran on Thursday began restoring internet access in the capital Tehran and a number of provinces, local news agencies and residents said, after a days-long nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle unrest over fuel price hikes.The Revolution...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters 'unacceptable'

The United States is deeply concerned about protesters on a hunger strike in a church in Nicaragua who have been unable to access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019