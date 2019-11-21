BJP sets up panel to probe death of Dalit in Sangrur

The BJP has set up a panel of three MPs to inquire into the death of a Dalit man, who was thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur district of Punjab. BJP vice president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Baghpat MP and former Union minister Satyapal Singh, and V D Ram, an MP from Jharkhand, will be in the panel.

Both Satyapal Singh and Ram are former senior police officials. Sahasrabuddhe said the committee will visit the Chandliwala village in Sangarur on Saturday and meet the family members of the victim.

The victim, Jagmail Singh, was subjected to unspeakable atrocities leading to his murder, Sahasrabuddhe said citing comments of community leaders, his villagers as well as government officials. The committee, apart from other issues, will look into the serious allegations of apathy on the part of the state government in extending quick assistance to the victim and taking timely action.

After the visit, the Committee will submit its report to the party leadership. Jagmel Singh had succumbed to the injuries on November 16 at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames four days after his death on Tuesday at his native village of Changaliwala in Sangrur district of the state. On October 21, the victim had entered into an altercation with Rinku over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Jagmel Singh later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

