Israeli AG formally charges Netanyahu

Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment Thursday charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He was scheduled to address reporters later Thursday.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch hunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)