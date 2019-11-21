DGP removal: BJP, Cong criticises Odisha govt

Opposition BJP and Congress on Thursday disapproved of the way the Odisha government removed IPS officer BK Sharma from the post of the in-charge DGP and head of the police force on Wednesday night. Sharma, a 1986 batch officer, was stripped off the top position in the police and appointed as the officer on special duty in the home department. Sharma's removal and appointment of his batch mate Abhaya were made on Wednesday night.

Sharma was also the DG, Fire Service, and Home Guard. The state government has set up a three-member committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in the fire service, particularly in giving fire safety clearance to business establishments.

"If the government had no idea about the allegations against Sharma before giving him the top police post, it is their mistake. Such an arbitrary decision to strip positions of an officer in the rank of DGP has become a habit of the BJD government," said Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Stating that the DGPs are not dolls at the hands of the government, Bahinipati, who is a former policeman, said, "This government can kick out any officer and welcome anyone at its whim." BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra claimed, "This government does not trust the officers. Those who toe to its line are given better posting and others ousted." BJP legislature party deputy leader BC Sethi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should clarify as to why such an action was taken against the topmost police officer.

Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said, "It is the prerogative of the government to chose officers for the top posts. Such criticism is unwarranted." Former DGP S N Tiwari said the government should have waited till the conclusion of the inquiry before taking action against the top police officer.

