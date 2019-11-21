International Development News
Development News Edition

DGP removal: BJP, Cong criticises Odisha govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:46 IST
DGP removal: BJP, Cong criticises Odisha govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition BJP and Congress on Thursday disapproved of the way the Odisha government removed IPS officer BK Sharma from the post of the in-charge DGP and head of the police force on Wednesday night. Sharma, a 1986 batch officer, was stripped off the top position in the police and appointed as the officer on special duty in the home department. Sharma's removal and appointment of his batch mate Abhaya were made on Wednesday night.

Sharma was also the DG, Fire Service, and Home Guard. The state government has set up a three-member committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in the fire service, particularly in giving fire safety clearance to business establishments.

"If the government had no idea about the allegations against Sharma before giving him the top police post, it is their mistake. Such an arbitrary decision to strip positions of an officer in the rank of DGP has become a habit of the BJD government," said Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Stating that the DGPs are not dolls at the hands of the government, Bahinipati, who is a former policeman, said, "This government can kick out any officer and welcome anyone at its whim." BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra claimed, "This government does not trust the officers. Those who toe to its line are given better posting and others ousted." BJP legislature party deputy leader BC Sethi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should clarify as to why such an action was taken against the topmost police officer.

Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said, "It is the prerogative of the government to chose officers for the top posts. Such criticism is unwarranted." Former DGP S N Tiwari said the government should have waited till the conclusion of the inquiry before taking action against the top police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. Congress has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources say President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in coming days.Mass protests for more...

T'gana CM holds meeting on transport workers strike

Telangana Chief Minister K S Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the TSRTC employees strike issue and decided to study in detail the entire matter before taking a final call on its course of action. The meeting a...

UPDATE 4-"Outsourcing" asylum: U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant in new plan

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to Europ...

UPDATE 3-Bacon's Moore Capital to return client capital after 30 years

Louis Moore Bacon, the billionaire hedge fund manager whose macroeconomic bets on currencies, interest rates and other securities earned his Moore Capital Management LP double-digit returns over 30 years, will stop investing for outside cli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019