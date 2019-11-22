Trump says Iran internet shutdown trying to hide 'death and tragedy

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Iran's government of shutting down internet access to cover up "death and tragedy" amid a wave of street protests. "Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.

"They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" he wrote.

