China urges United States to stop provocative acts in S. China Sea
China on Friday urged the United States to stop provocative acts in the South China Sea after two U.S. Navy ships sailed near islands claimed by Beijing there.
In a statement, the Chinese military's southern theatre command said its forces tracked the U.S. warships sailing near the disputed islands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Beijing
- US Navy
- South China Sea