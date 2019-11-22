International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's new leader appoints his PM brother as Finance Minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:40 IST
Sri Lanka's new leader appoints his PM brother as Finance Minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sri Lanka's newly-elected leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, the current Prime Minister, as the interim government's new finance minister, state television showed in a live telecast on Friday. Mahinda, a former Sri Lankan president, took the oath as the Minister of Finance and Economic Policy Development.

He was also put in charge of Buddhist, Cultural and Religious Affairs, as well as Urban Development and Water Supply and Housing, the swearing-in ceremony telecast from the presidential secretariat showed.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa's eldest brother Chamal, a legislator, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, Internal Trade, and Consumer Welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said. He was the editor of the newspa...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

The United States is concerned about Chinas attempts to influence Taiwans presidential election, the top U.S. official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.The comment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019