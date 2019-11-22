Delhi minister says Twitter account hacked

Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.

"I will take steps in this regard. I respect everyone's faith," the AAP leader posted on the microblogging site. PTI GVS GJS

