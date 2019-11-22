International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong, oppn raise electoral bonds issue in Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:41 IST
Cong, oppn raise electoral bonds issue in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday sought to raise the issue of electoral bonds in Rajya Sabha but were not allowed by the Chair. The Congress and other parties gave several notices under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue after news reports suggested that the Finance Ministry overruled objections of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the bonds.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, said he has examined the issue and it was not important enough to set aside the business. He, however, said members could seek a debate or raise it under different rules.

Anand Sharma (Cong) said members normally do not invoke Rule 267 unless demanded by the gravity and seriousness of the issue. He demanded that the business be suspended and government be asked to make full disclosures. Naidu overruled him, saying he receives an average of 4-5 267 notices every second day and cannot set aside business every time.

"I am not convinced about the sudden necessity to discuss (electoral bonds). But I am convinced about necessity to discuss and so it can be taken up in a different form," he said. Opposition members were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue.

CPI (M)'s T K Rangarajan termed electoral bonds as a "big scam". As members continued to speak, Naidu threatened to adjourn proceedings if they continued.

As order was restored, Naidu said Digvijaya Singh (Cong) has given a Zero Hour notice on the issue which he is allowing. But later said Singh could raise the issue whenever a debate on the issue takes place.

Singh was not satisfied and began arguing. Naidu ordered that Singh's arguments will not go on record. Singh was heard saying that the Chair has been "unfair" to him.

Naidu shot back, saying this was not the way to threaten the chair. "You have been totally unfair with all your experience," Naidu told Singh.

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flash point following reports based on RTI response of the government which stated that the RBI and the Election Commission had reservations over them, but were overruled by the Modi government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending, and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019