International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints interim Cabinet, brothers take major portfolios

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:08 IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints interim Cabinet, brothers take major portfolios

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday appointed a 16-member interim Cabinet, including two of his brothers, and gave the major portfolios of defence, finance and trade to them while inducting two Tamils as a sign of reaching out to the minority community. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, 74, got the key portfolios of defence and finance while the President's eldest brother Chamal Rajapaksa, 77, got trade and food security ministries.

“This is an interim government,” Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took over as the country's President on Monday, said during the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers. He said the ministers of state would be appointed next week.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President cannot hold ministries although he is the head of the Cabinet. The Tamil minority members came from the Tamil dominated north and from the central tea plantations areas of Tamils of Indian origin.

Dinesh Gunawardena, 70, a veteran Marxist politician has been named as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mahinda Rajapaksa, 74, was appointed as the country's prime minister on Thursday after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Cabinet appointment is seen as interim until the President dissolves the current parliament and go for a fresh parliamentary election. The next parliamentary poll is scheduled only after August 2020.

Soon after he was sworn in as the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked the powerful Buddhist clergy for backing his presidential bid and vowed to protect all communities, while giving foremost priority to Buddhism. He also thanked the Sinhala-majority people for electing him. "I knew I would win the presidency with support coming only from the Sinhala majority. I told the minorities to join me. I did not receive their support. But I will make sure that I will be president for everyone," he said.

Muslims make up nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka's over 21 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists. About 12 per cent of the population are Hindus, mostly from the ethnic Tamil minority. Some seven per cent of the population are Christians. There are already concerns in the country that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's remarks may have led to apprehensions among the minority communities, who are already worried about the possibility of the return of an iron-fist rule under the Rajapaksa-duo's regime.

The two brothers, Mahinda and Gotabaya, led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three decade long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meet...

ISI targeting defence personnel on social media, Army asks officers to change WhatsApp settings

ISI is continuing to target defence personnel on social media for gathering information as a new case has come to light where a Pakistani intelligence operative automatically added an Indian Army officer to a Whatsapp group after which the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019