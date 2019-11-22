International Development News
US working with Taiwan to combat China election interference

  Updated: 22-11-2019 16:39 IST
US working with Taiwan to combat China election interference

Taipei (Taiwan), Nov 22 (AP) The top US representative in Taiwan says Washington is working with Taipei to combat efforts by Beijing to influence upcoming elections on the island. Brent Christensen told reporters Friday that the US was "aware that China is attempting to apply pressure through various means on Taiwan ... to influence Taiwan's democratic process."

He says "malign actors" are using disinformation to undermine faith in the island's democratic institutions but that Washington and Taipei were working closely to counter such efforts by sharing information and experience and mobilising civil society. Independence leaning President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking a second term in the January 11 vote for head of state and lawmakers.

China is believed to strongly favor Tsai's main opponent in the race, Han Kuo-yu of the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party. (AP) IND

