International Development News
Development News Edition

UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Etawah/Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:27 IST
UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav cutting cake for brother Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday in Etawah.. Image Credit: ANI

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav. He also cut the cake and organised wrestling competition in Etawah's Saifai.

Shivpal, who quit Samajwadi Party to float his own party, said he did not want to contest Lok Sabha election from Firozabad seat which he lost to a BJP candidate. "People said my party is new and I will not get more than 500 votes that is why I contested election from Firozabad," he said.

Mulayam Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989 and served for three non-consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the rule of United Front government.

Yadav has served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh between 2014 and 2019. At present, he is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt opposes plea for CBI probe into IIT-M student's

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed in the Madras High Court a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the recent suicide by a woman student of IIT-Madras, saying the investigation was being carried out by a senior police officer and monitored...

Back me or sack me, protege of Germany's Merkel tells her party

Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged delegates from her Christian Democratic Union CDU to back her vision for Germany at their party congress on Friday or else lets end it here and now. Kramp-Karrenb...

UPDATE 3-South African Airways agrees deal to end eight-day strike

South African Airways SAA reached a deal on wages with two trade unions on Friday to end an eight-day strike that has weighed on the cash-strapped state airline.Already reliant on government handouts to survive, SAA had to suspend hundreds ...

UK police make new arrest in Vietnamese migrants case

Detectives investigating the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry in southeast England on Friday said they had made another arrest. Essex Police said a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019