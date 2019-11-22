International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP member pitches for making cleanliness fundamental duty

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
BJP member pitches for making cleanliness fundamental duty

BJP member Prabhat Jha on Friday brought a private member's constitutional amendment bill in Rajya Sabha to make cleanliness and sanitation a fundamental duty. However, discussion on the bill remained inconclusive as Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri would reply next week.

No member expressed reservation against or opposed the bill. Moving the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (amendment of article 51A), which deals with fundamental duties of citizens, Jha said there was a need to expand cleanliness drive in the country.

"Swachh Bharat mission should be a part of the fundamental duties and for that there is a need to amend the Constitution," he said in the Upper House. He said it was important to make citizens aware of their responsibilities towards maintaining cleanliness not only in their homes but outside as well.

The Constitution already has 11 fundamental duties listed as of now. Jha said the country has become open defecation free and the credit for achieving the milestone should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he worked tirelessly towards the mission.

He said that over 10 crore toilets have been constructed in the country so far under the Swachh Bharat Mission which has led to lesser cases of diarrhoea. "Over three lakh lives are being saved every year due to less prevalence of this disease," he claimed.

Jha cited examples of Mahatma Gandhi in creating awareness about cleanliness in the country. He also praised Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak for working tirelessly in the field. Vikas Mahatme (BJP) said by including cleanliness in the fundamental duties, people would become more aware of the issue.

Supporting the bill, he said that if cleared the legislation would help in making the country clean. PL Punia (Congress) said the issue of cleanliness should be kept above party politics, adding while in power, the UPA government also worked towards the mission to clean the country under Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan.

Countering Jha's submission that India has become open defecation free, he said that majority of the toilets built across rural parts of the country were being used as stores or for other purposes. "It is like any other jumla that the country has become open defecation free. It is not the truth," Punia said.

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), while supporting the bill, said it was also important to have mental cleanliness in addition to having a clean outside environment. "Swachhta would only look good if mental cleanliness is also there... It is now that we hear people praising the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi..we need to introspect where have we reached," he added.

Rakesh Sinha, a nominated member, said Modi through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has tried to break the practice of manual scavenging, which was being passed on from one generation to another. He said it was an important topic and people should rise above political compulsion for the larger benefit of the society

L Hanumanthaiah of the Congress said the entire work to clean India was started by the previous government under the name of the Nirmal Bharat. He also raised concerns over the societal status of manual scavengers saying that they are even treated worse than animals in the society.

"Although we are following the principles of Gandhiji, but according to recent reports, the number of people taking human excreta on their head is around two lakhs," he said, adding that they are not even being paid minimum wages. D P Vats of the BJP said that there is a need to restore the dignity of labour and the wages of the people engaged in cleanliness should be increased and made lucrative.

Anee Yajnik of the Congress said that there is a need to inculcate humanity among the people, which is now missing. Cleaning should be a fundamental duty. Kanta Kardam of the BJP said that Uttar Pradesh government has taken sincere steps and has constructed over two crore toilets in the state as per its cleanliness drive. It is also now constructing community toilets in the state.

Mahant Shambhuprasadji Tundiya also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

SAPS leads to rescue of two women from trafficking

An Intelligence-led operation comprising a team of experts from various units within the South African Police Service SAPS has led to the rescue of two women believed to be kept against their will in Arcadia, Pretoria.The women aged 19 and ...

Chopper scam: Not going to run away if granted bail, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court Friday that he was not going to run away if granted bail in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam. Puri sought bail from the c...

UP: Six-year-old 'raped', killed in Azamgarh

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a village in Mubarakpur area of the district here, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night, they said, adding that she was found dead in the morning.Locals sta...

Court suspends ruling on 'unlawful" Hong Kong mask ban for seven days

Hong Kong, Nov 22 AFP Hong Kong police can continue enforcing a ban on demonstrators wearing masks for the next seven days, the High Court said Friday, to allow the government time to appeal an earlier ruling that the action was unconstitut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019