Telangana: TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni claims HC has stayed MHA order to cancel his citizenship

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni on Friday claimed that the Telangana High Court has stayed the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order to cancel his citizenship. "Telangana High Court has stayed the MHA's order in my matter. The Central government, without keeping technicalities in the notice, has unilaterally taken the decision to disqualify me, but I am happy that the High Court has accepted to hear my matter," Ramesh told ANI over the phone.

On Thursday, the TRS MLA had filed a petition in the High Court requesting to dismiss the order after the MHA revoked the citizenship of Ramesh for the misrepresentation of facts. After the hearing, the High Court stayed the Centre's order and directed not to initiate any action against him for four weeks.

The citizenship of Ramesh Chennamaneni has ceased as per Section 10 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, according to sources. Sources added that the MLA has not fulfilled the required norms while getting citizenship 10 years ago.

Chennamaneni is an MLA from Vemulawada assembly constituency. He has been winning Vemulawada seat since 2009. He won the first election from here on the ticket of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (ANI)

