International Development News
Development News Edition

Chile's defense minister issues furious rejection of Amnesty rights claims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:48 IST
Chile's defense minister issues furious rejection of Amnesty rights claims
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chile's defense minister on Friday issued a furious rebuttal of claims by Amnesty International that excessive force was "intentionally" used on protesters to "punish" them for taking to the streets.

Alberto Espina told journalists outside La Moneda presidential palace that the Amnesty claim was "extraordinarily serious and absolutely false" as well as "lacking in proof." He said soldiers called onto the streets for nine days during a State of Emergency announced by President Sebastian Pinera in mid-October had behaved with "professionality and discipline."

"In the cases, as you would see with any group made up of human beings, that mistakes might have been made ... they are being investigated by civilian courts with the full cooperation of the armed forces," he said. Amnesty International said in a report published on Thursday that the army "used lethal weapons indiscriminately against unarmed protesters on at least four occasions" and senior commanders allowed the use of excessive force.

Chile has seen a month of both peaceful protests and violent riots over low pensions and salaries, the high cost of living, and security force abuses. The unrest has left at least 23 dead, 7,000 detained and 3,700 injured, according to authorities and rights groups.

On Friday, a team of United Nations investigators ended a fact-finding mission to Chile and returned to Geneva to report back. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. human rights commissioner and former Chilean president, told Chilean students in London on Thursday that they would be issuing "a broad diagnosis and recommendations."

"When you hear there are so many people with eye injuries ... my pre-judgment is that (security force) protocol isn't being followed," she said. On Thursday, there were intense clashes with police in Valparaiso after protesters attempted to storm the country's congress, the Santiago metro saw fresh mass fare evasions and a shopping mall was looted and set alight.

On Friday, as protesters assembled for what has become a popular day in the weekly calendar for demonstrations, the metro was once again disrupted by a wildcat protest in a station in Santiago's business district. Pinera has sought to address protesters' grievances, sending a raft of fresh legislation to parliament covering pensions, the cost of medication and minimum wages. The country's normally fractious political parties have also agreed to work together on a new constitution.

However, protests continue, in smaller numbers and with intense violence at their fringes, driven by mistrust that politicians will keep their promises to bring significant change, and enduring fury over the police handling of demonstrators. Simoney Arancibia, 32, a municipal worker in Santiago, told Reuters she would continue mobilizing over poor education and pensions. "It is true that there was a political agreement, but for now we do not see concrete answers," she said. "We need more."

Port workers have announced a strike starting on Monday, potentially hampering exports from Chile's key mining, forestry and fruit industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...

Convicted agent Butina accepts Russia job offer - TASS

A Russian agent briefly jailed in the United States and then deported back to Moscow has accepted a state job to defend Russians imprisoned abroad, TASS news agency reported on Friday. Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last D...

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019