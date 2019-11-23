International Development News
Development News Edition

Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:31 IST
Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 am

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November 2019, in relation to the state of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November 2019," the proclamation signed by Kovind said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked. Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the declaration of the Assembly poll results, following which the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019