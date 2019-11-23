International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra same as RJD's in Bihar like ruffians, goons: Sushil Modi

Drawing a similarity between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that both parties share the same culture comprising elements of "ruffians" and "goons".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:29 IST
Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra same as RJD's in Bihar like ruffians, goons: Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi speaking to reporters in Patna on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Drawing a similarity between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that both parties share the same culture comprising elements of "ruffians" and "goons". "Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Like there are ruffians and goons elements in RJD, it is the same in Shiv Sena. No government can run for long with a party like Shiv Sena, people in Nationalist Congress Party knew this," Modi told reporters on being asked about the overnight twist in Maharashtra politics.

"Shiv Sena used to fight against Congress and now trying to align with them," he said. Modi said that there was no agreement between Shiv Sena and BJP on rotational chief ministers.

"NCP people knew this and they took the good decision of forming the government with BJP. Shiv Sena-BJP alliance contested elections together and people have given a mandate to the alliance. After results, Shiv Sena began to say they had all alternatives. They also spread rumours about rotational chief ministers agreement which is totally wrong," he said. "Shiv Sena and Sanjay Raut now need to answer as they deceived people. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar knew that they can't go on with RJD for a very long time. And their (JDU-RJD) alliance broke within 1.5 years. This shows Amit Shah is the real Chanakya," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has clarified that the decision of going with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra is of his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took as Deputy Chief Minister today.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Sharad Pawar tweeted. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats while 44 seats went to Congress in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on The Maxx, the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.Tatum will produce through hi...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 23 AP Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highe...

Today was 'black spot' in history of Maharashtra: Ahmed Patel on Ajit Pawar backing BJP

Calling NCP leader Ajit Pawars support to BJP to form the government in Maharashtra a black spot in the history of the state, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that nothing can be more shameful than this. Today was a black spot i...

Jhulan Goswami thanks Sourav Ganguly for felicitation at Eden Gardens

India women cricketer Jhulan Goswami thanked Board of Control of Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for felicitating her on the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. After the conclusion of pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019