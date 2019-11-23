International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong demands restoration of statehood to J-K, protests against economic slowdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:42 IST
Hundreds of Congress activists led by senior party leaders on Saturday took out a march here to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and lodge their protest against the economic slowdown in the country. The protest march, first of its kind in the city post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in early August, started from the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk here and culminated with the submission of a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind at deputy commissioner's office.

"This march is part of the nationwide protests organised by the All India Congress Committee against the failure of the BJP-led government to pull the country out of the economic crisis and highlight the plight of farmers, the condition of the youth, growing unemployment and price hike of essential commodities," Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir told reporters before the march. Mir, who led the protest along with senior party colleagues, said, "We have sought permission to submit the memorandum to Lt Governor (G C Murmu) but as you are aware about the situation of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, we were not allowed and therefore we are handing this memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Jammu, for the President.

"The memorandum highlights the murder of democracy and desecration of the Constitution, economic crisis, plight of farmers, business community and transporters, joblessness and continuous price hike of essential commodities," he said. Seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Mir said the congressmen are on the roads to convey the voice of the people to the President as the "undemocratic and unconstitutional" steps taken by the Centre left them "deeply hurt".

"People are scared to open their voice for their rights. This is the situation which has been thrust on them after this beautiful state was dismantled," he said amid chants in support of the restoration of statehood. The protesters, who were carrying placards and banners, marched in a procession towards the office of the deputy commissioner and later dispersed off peacefully.

Some of the women participants were seen wearing garlands made of vegetables like onions, lemons and cauliflower to protest the price hike of essential commodities.  PTI TAS AQS AQS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Latest News

MoU signed with Sydney university to promote Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with m...

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of foodservice in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.The move is aimed to...

UPDATE 1-China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability

The United States is the worlds biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.Rel...

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...
