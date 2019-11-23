International Development News
Development News Edition

Will defeat BJP-led govt in Assembly speaker's election: NCP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 21:47 IST
Will defeat BJP-led govt in Assembly speaker's election: NCP

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine will defeat the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra during the Assembly Speaker's election, the NCP said on Saturday night, indicating that most of its MLAs were intact, hours after senior leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took oath as deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the 288-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP government will have to prove that it has the backing of 145 legislators, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday night told reporters that the government has been given time till November 30 to prove its numbers.

"The government has been given time till November 30. We will defeat them in the Speaker's election itself. We are sure the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP will form the government," Malik said.

He made the remarks after emerging from a meeting of NCP MLAs in Mumbai. Accounting for the party MLAs, he said five of the total 54 MLAs were not in touch with the party while six others were on their way to Mumbai.

"Remaining (43) MLAs have already reached (Mumbai)...All our MLAs will stay at a hotel in Mumbai," he added. After the meeting, the NCP MLAs were taken to a hotel in suburban Powai.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in a hush hush ceremony at Raj Bhavan by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the 12-day President's rule in Maharashtra. Ajit's political shocker came at a time when the Sena, the Congress and the NCP had almost finalised formation of a coalition government under Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

Later in the night, the NCP sacked Ajit Pawar as its legislature party head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, along with independents and smaller parties, have the support of 169 to 170 MLAs, and they were ready to form the government.

Malik said the list of NCP MLAs submitted by Ajit Pawar to the governor before taking oath was actually a letter signed by the party MLAs when they attended a meeting earlier. Some of the MLAs, who were present with Ajit Pawar during the oath-taking ceremony, later pledged their loyalty to Sharad Pawar.

The number of legislators, if any, backing Ajit remains a mystery. In the 288-member House, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Batting at twilight was most difficult, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden DayNight Test against Bangladesh here. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with t...

Fadnavis swearing in murder of democracy, says Venugopal

Terming the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister as murder of democracy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the BJP will have to pay a heavy price for it. He said the Congress will raise ...

Trump denigrates US diplomats, pushes conspiracy theories

Washington, Nov 23 AP Offering his own take on five long days of public hearings, President Donald Trump brushed off the impeachment inquiry as total nonsense on Friday and bad-mouthed a number of the US diplomats who testified to Congress ...

India's 2.2% population suffering from disability: NSO survey for July-Dec 2018

The overall percentage of persons with disabilities in the population was 2.2 percent from July 2018 to December 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office NSO survey report on Saturday. The NSO, a wing of the Ministry of Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019