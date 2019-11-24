UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows - BMG poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has seen its lead grow to 13 points over the opposition Labour Party, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published on Saturday. The Conservatives were on 41%, up 4 points compared with the last BMG poll on Nov. 10. Labour fell a point to 28%.
The Liberal Democrats rose two points to 18%. BMG polled 1,663 British voters between Nov. 19 and 21.
