Maharashtra political crisis: All eyes on SC today

The Supreme Court will on Sunday hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state on November 23.

The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will on Sunday hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state on November 23. The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to order a floor test to be held on Sunday (today) itself.

Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will appear in the court on behalf of the petitioners. The matter will be heard at 11:30 am. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had confirmed that the petition was filed by three political parties on Saturday evening in the apex court requesting for an immediate floor test in order to "expose the illegitimate and unconstitutional government" headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar."The registry has intimated to us that the petition will be heard on Sunday at 11:30. We are very confident that the majesty of law and the Constitution will prevail and forces led by the BJP, who have taken a contract for the murder of democracy will get a befitting reply through the majesty of law," he had said.The plea will be heard by the bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat for Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena had said that in their petition, they have requested the Supreme Court to order a floor test to be held on Sunday (today) itself."We have said that without any majority of Fadnavis and the BJP, the Governor called and installed him as the Chief Minister of the state. We have also asked for an urgent direction for a floor test to be held on Sunday itself within 24 hours as was directed by the court in Karnataka case. We are hopeful the Supreme Court will hear us. Our petition has been numbered," he had said.After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

