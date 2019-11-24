Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP
The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the "sin" of abandoning its founder Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP. Addressing a press conference after attending the BJP legislature party meeting here, senior party leader Ashish Shelar said they discussed a strategy to win the impending floor test comfortably.
"The Shiv Sena committed the sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP," he said. Shelar also said that a meeting of Independent MLAs backing the BJP will be held separately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
