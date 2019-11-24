International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP into horse-trading, poaching of MLAs, says Pondy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:11 IST
BJP into horse-trading, poaching of MLAs, says Pondy CM
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday alleged that the BJP has been indulging in undemocratic practices like horse-trading and poaching of MLAs in non-BJP ruled states to topple elected governments. Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP was also trying to stiffle the opposition parties allegedly with money and misuse of official power.

The party's dream of 'one nation, one language' would never fructify, the Chief Minister said. Commenting on the developments in Maharashtra, he said what happened in the state was nothing but a murder of democracy, and the BJP has formed the government through the back door by using the Governor as a puppet.

Accusing the Maharashtra Governor of functioning in a partisan manner, Narayanasamy said the state assembly should be immediately convened to prove the majority and added that vendetta against opponents was always bad for the democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Security forces kill nine in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-go...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 200 p.m. GMT 900 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite...

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019