Maha government formation is mockery of situation: KTS Tulsi

Noted lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Sunday termed the formation of government in Maharashtra as the "mockery of the situation."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:01 IST
Senior Supreme Court lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi speaking to ANI on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Noted lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Sunday termed the formation of government in Maharashtra as the "mockery of the situation." "It is the mockery of the situation. The Supreme Court has issued notices to all parties and asked to give their replies. Tomorrow, the SC will pronounce its stance on the current political crisis in Maharashtra," Tulsi told ANI.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The swearing-in ceremony took place soon after the revocation of the President's Rule in the state.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to Maharashtra government, Fadnavis, Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said that appropriate orders will be passed on Monday. (ANI)

Videos

