Amid criticism, Sushil Modi supports Fadanvis, Ajit's early morning swearing-in
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lashed out at those who were critical of Maharashtra Governor's early morning decision to swear-in the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharastra.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lashed out at those who were critical of Maharashtra Governor's early morning decision to swear-in the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharastra. Modi took to Twitter to post that many good events had taken place in the middle of the night.
"Those who are lamenting the lifting President's rule and the formation of a new government at night in Maharashtra should know that India gained its independence at midnight. The Union Jack was lowered at night," he posted in Hindi. He further said, "The puja of Shakti (goddess of power) during Navratri and Laxmi puja during Diwali also take place in the night."
"How would people disconnected from their history and culture know about it?" he posted. In a surprising move, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who broke away from the NCP, took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state early on Saturday morning. Several leaders from Opposition parties have criticised the Governor's move to administer an oath of the office to Fadanvis and Ajit and revoking President's rule in the state.
Shiv-Sena, NCP and Congress combine moved a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
