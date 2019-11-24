International Development News
Amid criticism, Sushil Modi supports Fadanvis, Ajit's early morning swearing-in

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lashed out at those who were critical of Maharashtra Governor's early morning decision to swear-in the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharastra.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lashed out at those who were critical of Maharashtra Governor's early morning decision to swear-in the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharastra. Modi took to Twitter to post that many good events had taken place in the middle of the night.

"Those who are lamenting the lifting President's rule and the formation of a new government at night in Maharashtra should know that India gained its independence at midnight. The Union Jack was lowered at night," he posted in Hindi. He further said, "The puja of Shakti (goddess of power) during Navratri and Laxmi puja during Diwali also take place in the night."

"How would people disconnected from their history and culture know about it?" he posted. In a surprising move, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who broke away from the NCP, took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state early on Saturday morning. Several leaders from Opposition parties have criticised the Governor's move to administer an oath of the office to Fadanvis and Ajit and revoking President's rule in the state.

Shiv-Sena, NCP and Congress combine moved a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

