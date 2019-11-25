International Development News
Maharashtra: Two more NCP MLAs return to Mumbai, 52 legislators with us claims Nawab Malik

Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs who were reported missing since after government formation in Maharashtra have reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda (in yellow shirts), at Hotel Hyatt where other MLAs of the party are lodged. . Image Credit: ANI

Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs who were reported missing since after government formation in Maharashtra have reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. NCP leaders said that the two MLAs- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil- were lodged in a hotel in Gurgaon and came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan on late Sunday night.

Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said. The MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar led NCP, which won 54 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, following the recent development, NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party. "52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us," Malik told ANI.

On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

